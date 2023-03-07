Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Glenpool teen

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 15-year-old boy out of Glenpool on Monday night.

The alert went out around 8:15 p.m. looking for Tyler Robinson who was last seen around 5:40 p.m. in Glenpool. OHP says he was wearing a blue-checkered shirt, jeans, boots and a backpack.

The notice said he could have a knife and is believed to be suicidal. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

