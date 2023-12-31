Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 19-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Kasey Alert for a 19-year-old man out of Kansas, Oklahoma on behalf of the Cherokee Nation Marshall's Service.
Trey Glass was last seen on December 15 wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Glass is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information please call 911.
