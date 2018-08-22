TULSA - Tulsa police and EMSA on scene of two dogs attacking two people in south Tulsa.

POlice said it happened at the Shadow Mountain Apartments near 61st and Memorial.

EMSA said two patients were transported emergent from the scene.

Officials said one dog is dead.

2 Works for You crews are en route and will gather more information as it becomes available.

