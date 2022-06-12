EMSA issues second Medical Heat Alert of 2022

TULSA, Okla — As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening, EMSA has issued it's second Medical Heat Alert of 2022.
EMSA issues a heat alert when they respond to 5 or more suspected heat-related calls in 24 hours.
Two of those heat-related calls resulted in the patients being transported to a local hospital.
EMSA strongly recommends everyone take heat precautions when spending time outside over the weekend and into next week as temperatures remain high.
HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
- PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
- No alcohol or caffeine.
- If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
- Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
EMSA urges everyone to make a plan to stay safe.
The Medical Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.
