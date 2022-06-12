EMSA issues second Medical Heat Alert of 2022

TULSA, Okla — As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening, EMSA has issued it's second Medical Heat Alert of 2022.

EMSA issues a heat alert when they respond to 5 or more suspected heat-related calls in 24 hours.

Two of those heat-related calls resulted in the patients being transported to a local hospital.

EMSA strongly recommends everyone take heat precautions when spending time outside over the weekend and into next week as temperatures remain high.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.



Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.



No alcohol or caffeine.



If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.



Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.



Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.



Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA urges everyone to make a plan to stay safe.

The Medical Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.

