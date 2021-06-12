EMSA issues Medical Heat Alert for the Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla — As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday June 12th, EMSA’s Tulsa area medics have responded to 10 suspected heat-related calls.
The EMSA Medical Heat Alert issued Thursday, June 10th remains in effect.
The majority of Saturday's heat-related calls happened just after 4:00 p.m.
EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when medics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.
The Medical Heat Alert will expire when EMSA responds to fewer than 5 suspected heat-related calls in a single day and/or temperatures and forecasted temperatures substantially .
Heat-related illness precautions include:
- PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water/ electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to & during long exposure to the heat.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
- No alcohol or caffeine.
- Don’t limit your time inside with air conditioning.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter