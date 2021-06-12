EMSA issues Medical Heat Alert for the Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla — As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday June 12th, EMSA’s Tulsa area medics have responded to 10 suspected heat-related calls.

The EMSA Medical Heat Alert issued Thursday, June 10th remains in effect.

The majority of Saturday's heat-related calls happened just after 4:00 p.m.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when medics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

The Medical Heat Alert will expire when EMSA responds to fewer than 5 suspected heat-related calls in a single day and/or temperatures and forecasted temperatures substantially .

Heat-related illness precautions include:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water/ electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to & during long exposure to the heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

Don’t limit your time inside with air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

