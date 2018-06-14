TULSA - TULSA - As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, EMSA had responded to 11 heat-related calls in hot, humid weather that brought on a medical heat alert.

EMSA issued a heat alert for the Tulsa area earlier in the day after making several calls to heat-related problems.

EMSA said they issue a medical heat alert when they respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

EMSA urges citizens to make a plan to stay safe. First responders advise that you make plans to consume enough fluids to be sufficient in accordance to the amount of time you are planning to be outdoors.

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

Always carry a cell phone to call 9-1-1 in case you are caught out and become distressed.

Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

The following cooling stations are open until further notice:

1) The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7



2) Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 am – 8 pm



3) John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7



Dial 2-1-1 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 2-1-1 for more information on applying for a free, loaned air conditioning unit.

