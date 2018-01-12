Employees losing jobs after company decides to close two Delta Cafe restaurants in Tulsa

TULSA -- People only have one more day left to eat at two Delta Cafes since the company that owns the restaurants are shutting all the locations in three states.

Dixie Restaurants, Inc. announced this week that it's closing all 17 of its Dixie Cafe and Delta Cafe restaurants by Thursday in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

The announcement took employees in Tulsa by surprise. One waitress said she and the other workers came in Monday and learned that day that they'd be without jobs by Thursday.

CEO Allan Roberts wrote in a statement, "It's a very difficult operating environment for full-service, family-oriented restaurants. We have seen declining sales combined with increasing costs that has made this difficult decision necessary."

Diners rushed to the two restaurants Tuesday in Tulsa to eat one last meal at the popular lunch spots.

"We heard yesterday it was closing, and we were really sad," Paige Lovoi said while going inside with two coworkers. "We love Delta Cafe."

"Maybe someone will come in and put in another restaurant here just as good," Wes Eaton said before he and his wife ate lunch.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: