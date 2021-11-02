Employee hurt in fire at Oklahoma ammunition plant

MCALESTER, Okla. — A flash fire at an Oklahoma ammunition plant hurt one employee on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened in the production area of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant around 1:30 p.m.

The employee went to the hospital to be treated for burns.

Nine other employees were in the area but didn't need to be hospitalized.

The plant says the building's fire impression system worked as designed and put the fire out.

The plant receives, stores, ships, produces, renovates and demilitarizes conventional ammunition.

