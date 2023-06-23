Emergency Missing Alert issued for mother, daughter in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — An Emergency Missing Alert is issued for a mother and her daughter out of Norman Friday morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lela R. Neumann and her daughter went missing Thursday around 2 a.m. near Main Street and 24th Ave. South West.
Lela is 20 years old with autism and OHP says she has the mental capacity of a nine-year-old.
Cynthia is six weeks old last seen wearing a white onesie. Lela was wearing a tan and white shirt, tan shorts and crocs.
OHP asks if you see them, to call 911.
