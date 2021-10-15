Emergency crews respond to midtown apartment complex fire

TULSA, Okla. — First responders and emergency crews are on the scene after a fire broke out at a midtown apartment complex.

A fire broke out at 3609 East 32nd Street on Friday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department already has the main fire knocked out but is continuing to monitor the situation.

Only one apartment sustained serious damages while the others have smoke damage. One person is displaced due to the fire. No injuries have been reported.

