Emergency Crews evacuating buildings near 31st and Yale due to possible gas leak

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Natural Gas crews are responding to an odor report at 3135 S. Yale Ave.

According to ONG, three buildings in the area have been evacuated as a safety precaution while technicians survey and monitor the site.

ONG is encouraging motorists to avoid the area. North and Southbound lanes from 31st to 32nd are closed while they work to resolve the issue.

