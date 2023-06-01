Watch Now
Emergency Alert issued for missing Catoosa teen

EMA Catoosa teen
From OHP
Posted at 2:38 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 03:38:11-04

CATOOSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for a teen missing out of Catoosa.

OHP said Kandyce White, 13, is missing and may be with an unknown adult that is holding her or harboring her. If you see her call 911.

White was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in Catoosa. She was wearing a tye-dyed Mickey Mouse shirt and green track pants.

