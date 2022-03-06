Ella Pettyjohn wins 2022 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee

OWASSO, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma congratulates Ella Pettyjohn, the winner of the 2022 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee.

Pettyjohn is a student at Monte Cassino School in Tulsa.

Ella's winning word was Obiter meaning incidentally.

This is her first time participating in the Regional Spelling Bee.

"It just seemed fun. I had a lot of inspiration from my mom and English teacher," said Ella Pettyjohn.

Ella says she studied using word lists found on the Scripps website and from her teachers.

She says it was more about the experience than the win.

"Just relax and have fun with it," said Pettyjohn.

"Don't focus too much on winning or losing. It's just having fun and learning that counts."

It was a busy Saturday morning at Tulsa Tech Owasso Campus, one of the sponsor's of Saturday's event.

21 students from all over eastern Oklahoma took part.

2 News Anchor Karen Larsen hosted the event. 2 News Morning Anchor Cori Duke was one of 3 judges.

Dr. Jabraan Pasha pronounced the words for the students. He says the experience helps students in many different ways.

"Being a part of this Bee fosters really good study habits," said Dr. Jabraan Pasha.

"It shows what happens when you work really hard and study in school."

There was a two-way tie for second place.

Arin Tripathy from Jenks East Intermediate and Martin Hernandez from All Saints Catholic School were Saturday's runner ups.

"If you go in with a good attitude, you'll come out with a good attitude," said Alan Tripathy.

"I thought it was fun. A little bit nerve-wracking," said Martin Hernandez.

For Ella, she's excited to head to Washington D.C. for the national competition, and she has some extra money in her pocket.

Oklahoma Central Credit Union presented her with a $1,000 scholarship.

"I'm super excited," said Pettyjohn.

"I think it's going to be really fun and a really good experience no matter what happens."

2 News will sponsor an all expenses paid trip to Washington D.C., so Ella can represent eastern Oklahoma at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The competition starts Memorial Day week.

