Elevator outage leaves senior residents struggling to leave Muskogee apartment building

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Residents at the Manhattan Apartments in Muskogee said an elevator outage lasting four days has made it difficult for some people, especially seniors, to leave their apartments.

The apartments are near West Okmulgee Avenue and South Main Street.

Teresa Redmond contacted 2 News Oklahoma because her mother, 86-year-old Ramona Prater, lives on the fifth floor. Redmond said many people living in the building are seniors and she worries about what could happen during an emergency while the elevators are not working.

“I just think about if some emergency were to happen, it would take all of the emergency services here in town to get these people out,” Redmond said.

Prater said she does not feel comfortable using the stairs because of her age.

“I’m 86 years old. I don’t want to try and go down the stairs,” Prater said.

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The outage has already kept her from leaving the building for activities she normally attends.

“I couldn’t go to church yesterday because I couldn’t get out,” Prater said.

Prater described the four days inside her apartment as difficult and said the situation has left her feeling confined.

2 News Oklahoma contacted Garrison Companies, which manages the apartments. The company said the elevators are expected to be repaired Oct 13 and that assistance is available for residents who need help getting down the stairs.