TULSA -- Fire crews responded Thursday morning after smoke was reported in a north Tulsa classroom.

The incident was reported at Mitchell Elementary, at 733 North 73rd East Avenue.

Students were evacuated, and an all-clear has been given.

Fire officials said there was slight haze throughout the building. Repair crews are inspecting the cause of the smoke, which may have been a light fixture or the A/C.

