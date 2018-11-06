ELECTION RESULTS: Polls close at 7 p.m.

2 Works for You is tracking the latest election results for the general election in the state. Polls close at 7 p.m., which is when results will start coming in.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ELECTION RESULTS

If you haven't yet cast your ballot, click here to find your polling place or watch the latest gubernatorial debate between Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat Drew Edmondson.

