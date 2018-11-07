Election 2018: how votes are counted in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa County Election Board says voter turnout Tuesday was at historic levels.

Election officials say they counted more than 10,000 absentee ballots for the 2018 Midterm Election.

Tulsa County is the second largest voting district in Oklahoma with 262 precincts.

When the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night, there's an entire behind-the-scenes effort to make sure votes are collected accurately and quickly.

