Educators made huge impact in runoffs

TULSA -- Six incumbent republican State House members lost their jobs last night. All six voted against a tax hike used to fund the teacher pay raise.

According to complete but unofficial results, incumbent representatives who lost Tuesday are Bobby Cleveland, Jeff Coody, Travis Dunlap, George Faught, Mike Ritze, and Tess Teague.

The tax hike on fuel, cigarettes, and energy production was used to pay for an average teacher pay raise of $6,100.

19 House representatives voted against it, including those six who lost in the polls last night.

"Our kids deserve the best and we’re going to get it for them, we’re going to get there, we’re not done, this is just the beginning, there’s going to be a new attitude in the Capitol and I’m just over the moon about it," said Shawna Mott-Wright, Vice President of Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association.

Out of the 19 who voted against the tax hike, eight have been defeated, seven others decided not to run, and only four have made it through to the general election.

