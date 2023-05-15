Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Education reform announced by Gov. Stitt and fellow lawmakers

Gov. Stitt, Governor's Solution Task Force to provide Coronavirus Update on State's Response
Copyright Associated Press
Sue Ogrocki
<p>Kevin Stitt, candidate for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Governor, speaks in Guthrie, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)</p>
Gov. Stitt, Governor's Solution Task Force to provide Coronavirus Update on State's Response
Posted at 4:26 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 17:26:32-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Stitt and other Oklahoma legislatures announced an agreement on education reform.

According to the Governor's office, Teacher pay raises will be $3,000 for teachers with 0 to 4 years of experience, $4,000 for teachers with 5 to 9 years of experience, $5,000 for teachers with 10 to 15 years of experience, and $6,000 for teachers with 15 or more years of experience.

The plan includes a six-week paid maternity leave plan, a three-year literacy program, a $625 million recurring investment into public education, and much more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7