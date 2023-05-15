Education reform announced by Gov. Stitt and fellow lawmakers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Stitt and other Oklahoma legislatures announced an agreement on education reform.

According to the Governor's office, Teacher pay raises will be $3,000 for teachers with 0 to 4 years of experience, $4,000 for teachers with 5 to 9 years of experience, $5,000 for teachers with 10 to 15 years of experience, and $6,000 for teachers with 15 or more years of experience.

The plan includes a six-week paid maternity leave plan, a three-year literacy program, a $625 million recurring investment into public education, and much more.

