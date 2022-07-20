Edmond police officer killed in crash

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond police officer is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the five-car crash on Broadway Extension near Comfort Drive. Oklahoma City police say a utility truck crashed into a group of vehicles stopped at a red light, including a motorcycle driven by 38-year-old Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson.

The Edmond Police Department posted the following message on Facebook after the crash:

"It is with profound sadness that we release the name of our fallen brother, Sergeant C.J. Nelson, 38, a loving husband, and father to an 11-year-old daughter and seven-year- old son. Sergeant Nelson’s passing leaves a hole in the lives of those who loved him and in the community of Edmond that will never be filled. Sergeant Nelson dedicated himself to his family and serving a community that he loved. Today would have been Sergeant Nelson's 13th anniversary with the Edmond Police Department. Sergeant Nelson is the first Edmond Police Officer to lose his life in the line of duty. The Edmond Police Department, the City of Edmond, and the Edmond community are indebted to C.J. Nelson and his family for their sacrifice. Please continue to lift up the Nelson family, the Edmond Police Department, and the Edmond community with prayers for comfort and healing. Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here. 519 EOW 7-19-22."

Police arrested the driver of the utility truck Jay Fite who they booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. Fite is facing a charge of Second-Degree Murder.

