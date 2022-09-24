Watch Now
Edmond police officer injured in chase with suspected drunk driver

Posted at 10:44 PM, Sep 23, 2022
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond police officer is hurt after a chase on Friday afternoon.

Edmond Police Sgt. Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the department is in critical condition and they are asking for prayers for the officer and his family as he begins a lengthy recovery. Edmond police say Wells was hit while on his motorcycle by a suspected drunk driver that had caused multiple crashes around the city limits.

