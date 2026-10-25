Eastside Rise providing up to $10,000 for home repairs: 'We want them to be able to stay'

TULSA, Okla — The Eastside Rise nonprofit is continuing one of its programs it began back in 2025 to help residents living in the Cooper neighborhood balance costs.

Hector and Emely Perez tell me they needed some help with fixing the foundation of their home on East 16th Street.

They said it was a big help to get $10,000 that went straight towards their expenses.

They said they got a free inspection that outlined the repairs that should be done on the house in order of priority.

“We had some discrepancies in the home with cracks in the walls outside, and the ceiling and inside of the house too," said Hector.

Executive director of Eastside Rise, Luisa Grug, said the nonprofit wants to help beautify the area in East Tulsa while improving residents’ quality of life.

“We have a lot of homeowners here in East Tulsa who have lived in their homes for a long time, and it can be really expensive to repair them, and so we want them to be able to stay in those homes," she said. “We've successfully completed 10 homes, and then we have four to five in the pipeline right now that are like under contract. We're still kind of working through that application process, and then we hope to open the program again next year.”

For anyone looking to apply to possibly be a recipient of the Homeowner Repair Program, it is important to note that you have to be a resident of the Cooper neighborhood.

You can apply at Eastside Rise's website.