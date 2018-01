Eastbound lanes of I-44 blocked near Arkansas River Bridge

TULSA--A jackknifed semi accident caused eastbound lanes to be blocked on I-44 Tuesday morning near the Arkansas River Bridge.

The inside EB lane is now open.

Troopers say no one was hurt.

All eastbound lanes are blocked as Oklahoma Highway Patrol works the accident.

