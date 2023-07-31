Watch Now
Eastbound lanes of 71st buckle near Mingo, likely due to heat, city says

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 31, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — In an already congested area of Tulsa, three lanes are closed due to the street buckling.

The City of Tulsa said the three eastbound lanes of East 71st Street just east of Mingo are closed.

A contractor began repairs Monday. The city expects the two outside lanes to be open by Tuesday afternoon. Everything is expected to be open by Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning, the city said. Detours are set up around the closure.

They believe the failure in the concrete is due to the heat.

