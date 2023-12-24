Watch Now
Eastbound Creek Turnpike near Memorial closed for sign repair

Posted at 11:22 AM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 12:25:08-05

TULSA, Okla. — The eastbound Creek Turnpike near Memorial will close starting at noon after a crash damaged the overhead sign last night.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the road will be closed between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Christmas Eve.

They are diverting traffic off the turnpike at US-64 and Memorial and travelers can reenter the 169 through the intersection.

