East Tulsa church catches fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — A church in east Tulsa caught fire late Thursday night, sending tall flames into the sky.

It all started when Tulsa Fire Department said they were responding to a business alarm around 10:40 p.m. at the Chapel of Restoration off East 21st Street and South 145th East Avenue.

Once fire crews saw those tall flames, they requested dispatch send out a full alarm fire.

Fire crews started out attacking the fire from inside the building.

While inside, crews realized the fire's progress was causing a saggy roof that was about to collapse.

They then quickly got out of the building and readjusted their plans to fight the fire from outside the church.

Crews then attacked the fire from above using their ladder trucks.

TFD said when firefighters got the fire knocked down enough, they went back inside to attack the fire and search the building.

The department said while some of the church was destroyed, most of it was saved.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --