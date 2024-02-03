Earthquake felt across Tulsa and Green Country

TULSA, Okla — People from Stillwater to Edmond felt an earthquake shake them Friday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m.
Preliminary reports say the earthquake magnitude was 5.1 centered near Prague.
