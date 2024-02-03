Watch Now
Earthquake felt across Tulsa and Green Country

Posted at 11:44 PM, Feb 02, 2024
TULSA, Okla — People from Stillwater to Edmond felt an earthquake shake them Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Preliminary reports say the earthquake magnitude was 5.1 centered near Prague.

