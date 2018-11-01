Early voting starts today: what you need to know

Early voting for Oklahoma's general election starts today.

The polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The final day for early voting is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Voters must bring a form of identification to be able to vote.

Rogers County Election Board Secretary, Julie Dermody, suggests printing your sample ballot before voting, deciding who you want to vote for and bring it as a cheat sheet. She said it will speed up your voting process.

Dermody said not to be intimidated by lines outside of your polling location. She said they usually move pretty quickly.

The best chance to avoid a line is between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., according to Dermody.

Most counties will vote at their county election board. Osage, Tulsa, Wagoner and Rogers counties have second locations set up.

For those who cannot make it to vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

