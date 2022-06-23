Early voting for primaries begins Thursday in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Voters in Oklahoma have the next few days to take part in early voting.

Voters can cast a ballot on Thursday, Friday or Saturday in the upcoming statewide primary election. Take a look at the 2 News Oklahoma coverage of the races.

What do you need to do to vote early?

Bring approved form of identification- federal, tribal or state issued photo IDs or voter identification card

Mark the ballot inside the voting booth using the example to fully fill out the bubble

if you need assistance or audio voting ask the precinct worker

If you forget your ID you can do a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit.

Voters can find their early voting location HERE it is based on resident county. The designated early voting hours vary by location.

