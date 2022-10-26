Early voting begins in Tulsa County next week

TULSA, Okla. — Voters in Tulsa County can head to the polls BEFORE the general election.

Early voting is November 2-5. The goal is to create other times for people to vote who may not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day.

Voting is available at the Tulsa County Election Board (555 N. Denver) and Hardesty library (8316 E 93rd St).

November 2,3 & 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

November 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the state election board— from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines," said Gwen Freeman, Tulsa County Election Board secretary.

You can visit the Tulsa County Election Board website for more information.

