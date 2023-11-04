Early morning chase ends with one shot in Cleveland, OSBI investigating

CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pawnee County.

Cleveland Police Department says officers tried to stop a suspect around midnight at Hwy 64 and Airport Road.

After a short pursuit the driver exited their vehicle with a shotgun and pointed it at officers.

Officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

The name of the suspect or the officers involved has not been released and the officers have been placed on administrative leave.

