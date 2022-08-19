Dry Arkansas River reveals lots of tires

TULSA, Okla. — Have you seen this post on Facebook?

Damon's Droneography posted an eye catching shot of several tires in the Arkansas River, just north of I-44 near downtown Tulsa.

2 News Oklahoma wondered the same thing— how did all those tires end up in the river? We reached out to the River Parks Authority.

"They washed down from somewhere upstream. About 15 years ago we had some special funding and removed hundreds of tires, barrels, pipes and other debris from the river bed. I have pictures of that junk. But apparently more has shown up," said Executive Director Matt Meyer.

With rain in the forecast this weekend these tires could be covered by water again soon.

