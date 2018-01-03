Drumright police officer dies in Creek County crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. -- A Drumright police officer died Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash one mile west of Bristow.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the drivers of the two vehicles involved were traveling separate directions on State Highway 66 when they collided.

Officials said officer Jim Keeth, 60, who was driving a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis was killed in the wreck.

The driver of the other vehicle, Donald Lambert, 63, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

