Drumright police confirm two dead after ATV crash

TULSA, Okla. — The Drumright Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed Sunday an ATV crash killed two 15-year-old girls.

The crash involved a 2020 Polaris Ranger at around 6:00 p.m. just outside the city of Drumright at West 111th St. South, which is located two miles northeast of the city.

Drumright Public Schools released this statement on its Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The school confirmed counselors and pastors will be available to students who need them on Monday.

This is a developing story.

