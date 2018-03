ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. - A semi-truck driver was injured around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in a rollover crash near Verdigris.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Edward Eberhard III, 45, was driving on County Road N/S 4100 Road near State Highway 266 when he departed the roadway, struck a culvert and mailbox, overcorrected and rolled, coming to rest on the passenger side.

Eberhard was transferred to a Tulsa area hospital in stable condition.