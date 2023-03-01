Driver hits multiple people, killing one at Tulsa intersection

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash and chase in Tulsa on Wednesday morning.

Tulsa police say a driver headed west on a service road around 11 a.m. toward the intersection of Yale and Admiral drove through a traffic light, hit a curb and hit both another driver and two pedestrians.

Police didn't know the condition of the person in the truck that was hit, but they did know that the woman on foot that was hit is dead. The man on foot hit in the collision was taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver who hit them kept driving and officers chased them to 11th and Sheridan where they stopped and allowed police to take them into custody.

Yale is closed between the service road and Admiral. Find an alternate route here.

