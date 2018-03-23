Driver flees after truck plunges into creek

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - A woman is in the hospital and a man is on the run after a strange crash in Wagoner County.

According to OHP, a man driving a white Chevy pickup truck went around a sign warning a bridge was out and plunged into a creek. It happened along a stretch of East 830 Road near South 365th East Ave. southwest of Porter.

The truck hit a gravel barrier, causing it to go airborne and land about 40 yards away in the creek.

Troopers say the driver ran away, but left an injured female passenger behind. She managed to make it to a home a few miles away to call for help. The woman was transported to the hospital with injuries to her head and torso.

Wagoner County officials told 2 Works for You the bridge in that location on East 830 Road had washed away in a previous rain storm. Other signs warning that the bridge was out had been removed.

County officials say they have had a problem with people stealing or vandalizing road signs, especially in rural areas.

Troopers are still looking for the driver.

The accident remains under investigation.



