Driver arrested after short chase with child in the car, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Ann Manning accusing her of hit and run, felony eluding, felony child endangerment, and felony DUI.

Around 2 Saturday morning in the area of 3600 north Garrison Avenue, a Tulsa police officer was checking on a large gathering.

Police say the officer was out of her car when she saw a blue Cadillac Escalade side swipe her police car.

The officer went back to her car and tried to stop the driver, Stephanie Ann Manning.

Police say Manning refused to stop and tried to elude police by speeding away.

Police say Manning led them on a short chase which ended at Hawthorne Park nearby.

Officers set out stop sticks and created a containment perimeter to stop Manning.

Police say she refused to leave her car, so officers broke two car windows, removed the keys from the ignition, unlocked the doors, and removed both Manning and a child from inside the car.

EMSA checked out the child who had a small cut on her hand. DHS helped police find family to care for the little girl.

