Drive for medical marijuana in Oklahoma Constitution comes up shy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma secretary of state says the number of signatures submitted in a push to enshrine the use of medical marijuana in the state Constitution has come up short, but the Oklahoma Supreme Court will make the final decision.

Secretary of State James Williamson announced Friday his office counted more than 95,000 signatures. Almost 124,000 are required to qualify for the November ballot.

Pro-marijuana group Green the Vote submitted the signatures Aug. 8. The state Supreme Court will officially determine whether the signatures are sufficient.

State Question 796 would make medical marijuana legal for adults 21 or older. In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the use of medicinal cannabis, but it didn't change the Constitution.

Green the Vote also collected signatures for statewide vote legalizing recreational pot.

