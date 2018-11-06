Drew Edmondson braced for close race, long night

Oklahoma teachers, both Republican and Democrat, have vowed to vote for Drew Edmondson for Governor.

“We feel real good that our position on education reflects the views of most Oklahomans that our schools suffered and that we have got to turn that around and that’s going to require additional revenue.”

Edmondson began Tuesday morning in Tulsa, visiting his voters and his campaign team. He then headed to Oklahoma City to do the same.

The former attorney general says he hopes to grab a nap before the polls close and the watch party begins. He said he expects a close race and a long night ahead.

We'll continue to update this story as the night continues.

