Dr. Jerry Griffin will not seek 2nd term on Tulsa School Board

TULSA, Okla. — Dr. Jerry Griffin is not running for a second term on the Tulsa School Board.

Griffin currently represents District 6 on the board. During his first term he addressed issues like student homelessness through research and experiences he talked about with the board.

He talked to 2 News about that:

TPS board member lives out experience of students' homelessness

He also reached out to the press to address contentious meetings and drama on the school board.

The next school board election is in 2024.

