Dozens rally in support of teachers after funding plan fails

TULSA, Okla. -- Lawmakers voted for a raise of just under 13 percent for teachers on Wednesday.

However, they didn't pass the revenue plan to pay for it and now senators say they're feeling the pressure.

Students tell 2 Works for You they want senators to know even 5th graders are waiting and watching for their next move.

"They don't get paid enough so they can hardly live if they don't have anyone else to support them... they don't have enough money. They need more," Eleanor Tucker said.

Dozens gathered at the Raise for OK Teachers rally, from Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa City councilors to retired teachers who said they've just had enough.

"We are lower than West Virginia. We're lower than the starting pay in Texas. The starting pay in Texas is five to six thousand dollars more. If you're a science or math teacher it's even more than that," Karen Moore said.

Two senators we spoke with said they're in favor of giving teachers a raise, but this plan didn't go far enough. Meanwhile, students are noticing an impact.

"I've heard a lot about Booker T dropping languages and I'm going there next year so I don't want that to happen. At my school we used to have a lot more electives but we had to drop them because we couldn't pay for them," Max Tucker said.

Lawmakers said either the house or senate could introduce a new proposal at any time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: