Dozens of residents displaced due to attic fire

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Fire Department dispatched multiple engines to an apartment fire in the area of East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 9:00 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from the roof of a twenty-four-unit building.

While two crews battled the flames from the attic, one crew was assigned to search and rescue, and another crew focused on evacuating residents.

According to officials, the fire was primarily contained to the attic of the building, but twenty-four units sustained damage from the fire.

Red Cross is assisting twenty-eight people, seven dogs, and four cats that were displaced.

No injuries have been reported, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

