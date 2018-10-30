Dozens meet at McLain 7th Grade Academy as school's future hangs in the balance

TULSA, Okla. -- McLain 7th Grade Academy is fighting to stay open, and on Monday a North Tulsa task force let the public weigh in for the first time.

The goal was to let parents voice their concerns before the group makes a recommendation to the TPS school board.

This may be the last year for the academy pending a proposal by the task force. Within the last school year attendance dropped 50 percent.

"Put the money in it. Put the teachers in it. Give us the resources and materials that we need to work with, not just giving us more lip service," retired TPS employee Lela Clifton said.

The school was created in 2013 to fight overcrowding. If the campus is closed students will go back to joining the older grades at McLain High School. Some staff tell 2 Works for You this isn't a good idea.

"Putting them into another school with a lot of other kids and older ages, dealing with their issues as well.... I think it's just going to cause bigger strife. It's just not going to be good for them," school therapist Tasha Krueger said.

Future McLain parents met with small groups to talk about other options to keep the campus afloat.

"The future is bright for our students here. I just want to make sure that we have resources and that people are like minded to make sure our students are successful," North Tulsa parent Nate Todd said.

Krueger said students are just starting to feel comfortable and see progress.



"You're putting all of that into this little mind that's trying to grow and survive and thrive. It's a lot to take on," she said.

The task force will go over the written responses they got from the crowd and will make a decision in the next few weeks. There will be another meeting before they approach the school board.

