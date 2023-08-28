Downtown Tulsa schools concerned about homeless encampment

TULSA, Okla. — A homeless encampment is causing concern for two Tulsa schools in the heart of downtown Tulsa. School administrators say it’s a growing problem and they want it fixed.

You could hear children playing on the playground at Deborah Brown Community School Monday morning, but on the other side of their brown fence is a growing problem.

“They have a camp that they’ve started right next to our playground,” said Millard Jones.

Millard Jones is the administrator of Deborah Brown Community School. They’ve been at their location near First Street and Denver Avenue about 15 years. Jones explains that a homeless encampment sits right behind their building on the other side of the playground.

“We’re respectful of their situation, but it’s still a very big distraction,” said Jones.

Jones says they’ve seen needles and drug paraphernalia, lots of graffiti and other concerning issues.

“They even have come over to this side of the property and left defecation there,” said Jones.

“We have to come in and move bed spreading, mattresses, things that they have gathered from the city, who knows where it comes from, and it’s all around the school building,” said Eric Mikel.

Eric Mikel runs Sankofa Middle School. It’s right across the back parking lot in the lower floors of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.

“It’s terrible that kids have to come to school and deal with the problems that we’re having with the homeless.

Mikel and Jones say they want to make sure their hundreds of students are safe and don’t have to worry during the school day.

“It’s still a distraction to the kids and we have to protect our kids,” said Jones.

They’ve made efforts to address the problem by repainting walls that were graffitied and putting in a wood fence instead of a chain link one to block the view.

“We have quite a bit of trouble there,” said Jones. “We see a lot of things.”

They’re trying to get the area clean up and fenced off.

The city of Tulsa said, “On this particular situation, the City is working with its right-of-way partners in addition to private businesses to address any public safety concerns they may have.”

The city says Housing Solutions has outreach teams working on it as well.

“To help with this type of situation, the Mayor recently announced nine immediate program and policy recommendations to address homelessness. One of those action steps was a letter requesting trespassing letters from our main right-of-way partners, which will allow us to proactively address encampments in right-of-ways in Tulsa city limits regardless of ownership. That letter was sent to ODOT, OTA, Union Pacific, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, and South Kansas Oklahoma Railroad.





Also, as a matter of procedure, when the City is made aware of an encampment, outreach teams are pulled in to assist in the relocation and cleanup activities at those sites. Everyone in those sites are connected with opportunities and resources before any cleanup activities begin.” City of Tulsa

