Downtown Tulsa Partnership expands mental health services, launches market

TULSA, Okla. — With the challenge of launching at the height of the pandemic in 2021, Downtown Tulsa Partnership is now celebrating its accomplishments, including a return to tourism and in-person workforce.

DTP is an organization made up of business and civic leaders with an effort to champion a thriving downtown community.

“We know that our daytime population is hovering over 70-75% on average so people are coming back to downtown,” said Brian Kurtz, CEO and President, of Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

DTP outlined its list of improvements in an annual report and at Wednesday’s inaugural annual meeting. The report covered FY July of 2022 to June of 2023. Some of the efforts highlighted included maintaining nearly a thousand street lights, planting nearly 900 flats of flowers and helping dozens of stranded drivers and cyclists with tire or battery repairs.

The report states that staff members, called “Cleaning and Maintenance Ambassadors,” picked up more than 230 tons of trash and removed more than 3,000 graffiti tags.

Kurtz said they have helped conduct nearly 10,000 welfare checks for people experiencing homelessness and the effort to help them is expanding with a new Outreach Coordinator.

“[The coordinator] will be able to work more closely with people experiencing homelessness and mental health crises thanks to a grand and support from Ascension St. John,” said Kurtz.

The Tulsa Midweek Market launched Wednesday evening and plans to run through November, weather permitting. There will be live music and fresh food vendors at Chapman Green Park from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

DTP also announced the return of the holiday pop-up shop, which is designed to fill vacant storefronts during the holidays and encourage more shopping downtown.

