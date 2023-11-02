Downtown Tulsa donut shop vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The owners of June's Donuts & Cafe woke up to every business owners nightmare Thursday morning.

The store was vandalized overnight, including a glass door being completely shattered, drawers and a cash register ransacked, and equipment damaged.

June's Donuts & Cafe

The owner of the shop said they will be closed all day Thursday to assess the damage, but they hope to be able to reopen Friday. The store is located at 1101 S Detroit Ave downtown.

June's Donuts & Cafe

If you have any information on who the vandals are, contact Tulsa police or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 585-5209.

A GoFundMe is set up to help the family-owned business recover.

