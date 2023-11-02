Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Downtown Tulsa donut shop vandalized overnight

junes2.jpg
June's Donuts &amp; Cafe
junes2.jpg
junes1.jpg
junes.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-02T08:09:07-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 09:09:07-04

TULSA, Okla. — The owners of June's Donuts & Cafe woke up to every business owners nightmare Thursday morning.

The store was vandalized overnight, including a glass door being completely shattered, drawers and a cash register ransacked, and equipment damaged.

junes.jpg

The owner of the shop said they will be closed all day Thursday to assess the damage, but they hope to be able to reopen Friday. The store is located at 1101 S Detroit Ave downtown.

junes1.jpg

If you have any information on who the vandals are, contact Tulsa police or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 585-5209.

A GoFundMe is set up to help the family-owned business recover.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7