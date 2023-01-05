Downtown Claremore sees local business success

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is home to nearly 100 local businesses, many of them in the city’s historic downtown. But business is so good in Downtown Claremore, local business owners have to wait for an opening.

Downtown Claremore is unlike any other small town main street you’ll see in our area. And each building holds its own unique style from the town’s history. But it’s not just the small town charm that has business owners rushing to open their shops there.

The City of Claremore is quickly becoming a one stop shop. From bakeries, to boutiques and everything in between, there’s a local business that caters to pretty much whatever you need. Every now and then you’ll see a business closing but as soon as one business closes its doors, another opens. But why?

“It’s highly trafficked, you know it’s one of our main thoroughfares right off of 66 so location is great and just the environment of being down here is super cool and unique,” said Allison Dietzfeld with Claremore Main Street.

In 2022 alone, ten new local businesses opened their doors in the Lilac District of Downtown Claremore. But there’s only so many vacant buildings so Claremore Main Street is making sure businesses are successful by pairing the two together.

“We kind of just play matchmaker with those business owners and so we have this list of people that have been interested throughout the year,” said Dietzfeld.

One local business secured the perfect spot on Main Street and say their success is all thanks to their location and the community.

“You can be out shopping and stop right in, you know have a bite with us, or just grab a treat to go. Go back out, do more shopping. That to me, that’s the biggest draw to being on main street itself,” said Wildflour Bakery Chef, Erin Carney.

Carney said the comradery between the local business owners is also another draw.

“We all stop in on each other, we eat each other’s food, we shop at each other’s businesses. You know our hours are all about the same so we are regularly seeing each other. And we’re regularly supporting each other on social media,” said Carney.

Both Carney and Dietzfeld say there really is nothing like having a business in the historic downtown and they hope to continue growing and adding more businesses to keep Claremore on the map.

Dietzfeld said the hope is to turn not only the historic downtown but all of Claremore into a hub of local businesses while of course keeping the small town charm that Claremore is known for.

