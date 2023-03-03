Dove Science Academy in Tulsa celebrates opening of new school site

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Dove Science Academy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for its new flagship school building.

The school's focus is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). On Friday students held demonstrations and showcased their skills through the use of STEM labs by using drones, coding and robotics.

"I'm proud of our maker's space and STEM lab, which has new technology for the kids to learn coding and engineering," John Franklin, assistant director of outreach for the school, said.

Friday's ribbon cutting marks the move of Dove's flagship campus from north Tulsa, which was created in the year 2000. This was before it expanded to include schools across Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The new building located off South 118th East Ave. will provide more STEM curriculum opportunities that will help advance those skills for students in kindergarten through 8th grade. The charter school has 3,000 students across Oklahoma with 300 attending the school in Tulsa.

The school initially moved into the new site back in January.

Dove Science Academy does have a waitlist for students. If you are interested in enrolling your child, you can do that on the school's website.

