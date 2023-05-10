Double homicide under investigation in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday morning.
City officials said the police answered a call around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Honolulu Street.
They do not believe there is an on going threat to the public at this time. 2 News will update this story as we learn more.
