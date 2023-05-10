Watch Now
Double homicide under investigation in Broken Arrow

KJRH
Posted at 12:15 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 14:47:37-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday morning.

City officials said the police answered a call around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Honolulu Street.

They do not believe there is an on going threat to the public at this time. 2 News will update this story as we learn more.

